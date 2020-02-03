Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Signals In Early February 2020

I am seeing renewed signs from mid-last week of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update from over the weekend. There is significant chatter from over the weekend with many of the tools spiking over the past couple of days.

It is hard to say exactly what is going on, like any of these updates. This one is not confirmed, but even if it was, Google doesn't tell us much. But there seems to be a lot of shuffling going on in the Google search results. I am not sure if this is at all related to some of the indexing issues from over the weekend, I suspect not.

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community within WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World:

It's Saturday February 1, and I see SERP monitors are on fire. Yet another update?

A huge spike of traffic classified as 'direct' today - I suspect this is again misclassified google traffic.

Can confirm another update rolled out. More chatter will come about in a few days.

Any news, guys? My traffic jumps up and down like a rollercoaster since few days.

There is also a ton of complaints around the indexing issues, but normally those do not result in ranking fluctuations (i.e. new content).

Here is what the tools are showing right now:

SEMRush:

Cognitive SEO:

RankRanger:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Algoroo:

SERPMetrics:

Mozcast (this is slower to update - will check back later today):

Are you noticing Google ranking changes for your sites?

