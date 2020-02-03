Google My Business Local Listings Showing Massive Photos

Feb 3, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Mordy Oberstein posted on Twitter a GIF of a Google local panel for a business showing a new interface for displaying photos of the business. The photos are really large and show in a grid-like format. This is not the normal interface, so it seems Google is testing this.

Here is his tweet with the GIF:

Here is Mike Blumenthal seeing something similar on mobile:

The mobile UI has been like this for some time but the desktop user interface may be testing it now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

