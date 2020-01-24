Google Rolls Out Profile Icon To Local Knowledge Panel

Google announced this a while back but now it seems to be rolling out. Profile icons for your local knowledge panel is now showing up on many local knowledge panels. Google has been testing this for about a year but it should be live for most businesses.

Here is an example for my business:

Here are more examples from Twitter:

@somsenater:

@anillzenginn:

Joy says this seems to be live now:

I believe it's rolled out now. I'm seeing it too. People that were seeing it earlier were likely seeing a test. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) January 24, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.