Google Rolls Out Profile Icon To Local Knowledge Panel

Jan 24, 2020 • 7:36 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google announced this a while back but now it seems to be rolling out. Profile icons for your local knowledge panel is now showing up on many local knowledge panels. Google has been testing this for about a year but it should be live for most businesses.

Here is an example for my business:

Here are more examples from Twitter:

@somsenater:

@anillzenginn:

Joy says this seems to be live now:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Desktop Results Without Favicons; The Old Design
 
blog comments powered by Disqus