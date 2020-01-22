Google Still Does Support Microformats; At Least For Now

With Google saying yesterday that they are deprecating support for data-vocabulary markup because of the "popularity of schema.org" - some would assume microformats is next. But John Mueller from Google said microformats are still supported and there are no plans to deprecate that now.

John Mueller was asked this two different ways on Twitter yesterday. He said "Yes, we still support them [microformats]." And "We don't have any plans for changes to announce there at the moment. I don't know off-hand how broadly microformats are used, my guess is it's much more than data-vocabulary." He then shared this Google Trends chart showing how they compare:

Here are these tweets:

Yes, we still support them. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 21, 2020

We don't have any plans for changes to announce there at the moment. I don't know off-hand how broadly microformats are used, my guess is it's much more than data-vocabulary. That said ... https://t.co/ZCE7rTKmPa — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 21, 2020

