Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Mode is very different each time you run the same query. Google AI Mode has follow-up search suggestions. And Google launched AI Mode fully in India. Google Ads Editor version 2.10 is out, with more than 20 new features. Google Ads will update its political content policy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs
A couple of weeks ago, Google rolled out AI Mode via Search Labs in India and now Google is fully rolling it out, without opting into it in Search Labs within India. AI Mode is now fully live in India and the US, without you opting into it in Search Labs.
-
Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions
Google AI Mode also has search suggestions in the follow-up section. After you ask Google AI Mode a question and scroll down to ask a follow-up, Google may show you follow-up search suggestions.
-
Google AI Mode Shows Different Sources For The Same Query
It seems that the links/citations you see in Google AI Mode can be very different when you search on desktop versus mobile. In fact, it seems like the sources can differ even if you try the same query on a different desktop browser.
-
Google Ads To Update Its Political Content Policy
Google will be updating its political content policy this month, if not already. Specifically, the content on the Google Ads Political content policy page and Election Ads verification page will be revised.
-
Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features
Google has released the new version of Google Ads Editor, version 2.10. This version has over 20 new features, which is a lot of a version update for Google Ads.
-
Turtle Walking Around Google's Office
Here is a real turtle walking (slowly) around the Google office, I think this is at the GooglePlex in California. For some reason, the turtle has a sparkling golden rubber duck sitting on top of it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Is SearchGPT is currently using Google’s search results rather than Bing's? Alexis Rylko researched it, identifying patterns across: 1. Ranked pages ranking with a high overlap with Google search results ..., Aleyda Solis on Bluesky
- Data visualization for financial questions is now live on AI Mode -- no Labs opt-in required! Looking ahead, we're exploring a bunch more ways for AI Mode to show information in the right visual format depending on your specific questio, Robby Stein on X
- Good Morning Google Land! This is the July 7th edition of "Core Update Notes". I've been documenting the core update rollout, including the volatility across verticals. You can check my X feed from this weekend for those posts. This, Glenn Gabe on X
- Let's start Monday with two mic and two lens icons, mbleDebug (Shiv) on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok building new U.S. app ahead of expected sale
- Google generates nearly 13% of People Also Ask answers: Data
- Google upgrades Keyword Planner with localized forecasting
- Unlocking organic shopping: 8 insights from Google’s free listings
- How to expand your reach with reverse location targeting in Google Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- What's new and what's next in GA4, MarTech
Industry & Business
- Google finally gets strict about web server certificates, Computerworld
- OpenAI’s Stock Compensation Reflect Steep Costs of Talent Wars, The Information
- OpenAI clamps down on security after foreign spying threats, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- AI-Generated Content Does Not Hurt Your Google Rankings (600,000 Pages Analyzed), Ahrefs
- The Role of Digital PR in Being Recommended by AI-Powered Search, Digitaloft
Local & Maps
- Starting a Local SEO Agency? Read this First (7 Tips), Sterling Sky
- Google map shows Southern Boulevard renamed for Donald Trump, Sun Sentinel
Mobile & Voice
- Custom Siri Chatbot: Features, Benefits, and How to Build It, Geeky Gadgets
- Gemini now sports Google Assistant's signature colors in stable, Android Police
SEO
- Google Seems More Biased Towards Big Brands Than ChatGPT and Perplexity, Ahrefs
- Quantum Computing & SEO: The Digital Marketing Revolution?, Level343
- Stop Chasing AI Search Hysteria And Don't Tell Your SEO To "stay In Their Lane", Nikki Pilkington
- Word to Your MUM | Cindy Krum | SEO Week 2025: Summer Drop, iPullRank
- 5 Ways to Win AI Overviews with SEO, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
PPC
- 9 Ways to Use AI for Hyper-Personalized Ad Campaigns, WordStream
- Google Ads Custom Segments: A Comprehensive Guide, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Help shape Google Ads API’s future Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How Paid Ads Drive Short-Term Growth (And How to Do It Right), Koozai
- How to Use Website URLs for Custom Segments, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Paid Search Results With Full-Length Description Lines, PPC News Feed
- Perplexity AI's Plan for Search Ads Looks Nothing Like Google, Business Insider
- Why are Google Ads CPCs increasing?, PPC Hero
Search Features
- Beware of the Google AI salesman and its cronies, HouseFresh
- What is the query fan-out technique, SEO For Journalism
Other Search
- 'Positive review only': Researchers hide AI prompts in papers, Nikkei Asia
- Google AI Release Notes podcast on Gemini’s multimodality, Google Blog
- SEO Poisoning Campaign Targets 8,500+ SMB Users with Malware Disguised as AI Tools, The Hacker News
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.