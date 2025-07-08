Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode is very different each time you run the same query. Google AI Mode has follow-up search suggestions. And Google launched AI Mode fully in India. Google Ads Editor version 2.10 is out, with more than 20 new features. Google Ads will update its political content policy.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs
    A couple of weeks ago, Google rolled out AI Mode via Search Labs in India and now Google is fully rolling it out, without opting into it in Search Labs within India. AI Mode is now fully live in India and the US, without you opting into it in Search Labs.
  • Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions
    Google AI Mode also has search suggestions in the follow-up section. After you ask Google AI Mode a question and scroll down to ask a follow-up, Google may show you follow-up search suggestions.
  • Google AI Mode Shows Different Sources For The Same Query
    It seems that the links/citations you see in Google AI Mode can be very different when you search on desktop versus mobile. In fact, it seems like the sources can differ even if you try the same query on a different desktop browser.
  • Google Ads To Update Its Political Content Policy
    Google will be updating its political content policy this month, if not already. Specifically, the content on the Google Ads Political content policy page and Election Ads verification page will be revised.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features
    Google has released the new version of Google Ads Editor, version 2.10. This version has over 20 new features, which is a lot of a version update for Google Ads.
  • Turtle Walking Around Google's Office
    Here is a real turtle walking (slowly) around the Google office, I think this is at the GooglePlex in California. For some reason, the turtle has a sparkling golden rubber duck sitting on top of it.

