The New GoogleBot Dynamic User Agent Names Are Live

Jan 14, 2020 • 7:14 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to have recently made the new GoogleBot user agent name that is dynamic for the evergreen GoogleBot live. Bastian Grimm said on Twitter he started noticing the new name on January 12, 2020.

Google's Martin Splitt said a month ago that the experiment was live, to test the new user agent name in the wild. Google did warn us in October about this user agent name change and then started testing it in December. I would think by now it should be live.

Here is a screen shot from Bastian of the new useragent he found in his log files:

New GoogleBot Dynamic User Agent Names

What do you see?

I still do see the old GoogleBot, so it might not be fully live. I also see Google testing Chrome 79:

www.seroundtable.com 10.0.1.10 185.150.234.1 15243 - [14/Jan/2020:08:46:57 -0500] "www.seroundtable.com" "GET /google-january-2020-core-update-28832.html HTTP/1.1" 200 14290 "https://www.seroundtable.com/" "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/79.0.3945.117 Safari/537.36"

But I am mostly seeing Chrome 41, the old user agent like 95% of the time:

www.seroundtable.com 10.0.1.10 66.249.65.224 221523 - [14/Jan/2020:08:46:57 -0500] "www.seroundtable.com" "GET /amp/photos/google-cigar-box-guitar-23438.html HTTP/1.1" 200 2977 "-" "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; Nexus 5X Build/MMB29P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/41.0.2272.96 Mobile Safari/537.36 (compatible; Googlebot/2.1; +http://www.google.com/bot.html)"

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New: Google Ads Target ROAS Bid Simulator
 
blog comments powered by Disqus