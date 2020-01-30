Google May Give Use Featured Snippets Reports In Search Console; Maybe...

Jan 30, 2020 • 7:52 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter "Maybe we'll eventually break out that type of data" when it comes to showing click-through rates on featured snippets. Google almost gave it to us, it was a beta filter that went away back in 2016 for some reason. It is a feature we all wanted for five or more years and has not come.

But that might change, well, maybe. Here is Danny's tweet:

Just a note, the featured snippet change should not really impact the existing Search Console performance reports.

If CTR was really good like Google has implied, then give us the data. At least let us make informed decisions on if we want to have a featured snippet or if we want to remove our featured snippet to show up in the main results. Give us the data!

Google doesn't have to spend time defending it with third-party case studies or analogies:

