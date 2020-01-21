Google AMP Stories Expands To Animals, Insects & More

Jan 21, 2020
When Google launched AMP Stories, it was mostly to cover people and news events around people. Now it seems to have expanded beyond human beings and to animals, insects and more.

Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger noticed and posted on Twitter and example of the query [lions], you might need to search for [lion animal] on mobile for you to replicate it:

Click on that button for 5 fun facts and you get the AMP Story:

As Valentin Pletzer pointed out, it also works for mammals, insects, and more animals:

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

