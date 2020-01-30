Google: Google Assistant Actions Does Not Help You Rank Higher In Search

Does having and creating Google Assistant Actions help you rank better in Google search for your web site in general? I never saw anyone ask this question until today and Danny Sullivan of Google said no, it does not help with your organic rankings or get more organic traffic.

Danny Sullivan was asked if having Google Assistant Actions "help you get more traffic from organic search?" Danny responded on Twitter with one word, "no."

Here are those tweets:

No. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 29, 2020

I don't see why it would help you rank, outside of rank for the Google Assistant Action in the Google Assistant Actions directory. But would it help you rank better for your web pages? No, nope.

Forum discussion at Twitter.