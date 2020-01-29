Tons Of Google My Business Suspensions

Google My Business has performed more and more business suspensions recently according to local SEO experts. In fact, the appeal form seems to have a notice that says there is a high volume of questions around suspension notices.
Here is a screen shot of this notice from Austin Holdsworth on Twitter:
Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, also confirmed there are "tons of suspensions lately."
Can confirm.— Jason "Graphs Go Up" Channell (@El_Fenix) January 28, 2020
Spent the last couple weeks dealing with this tomfoolery and pulling my hair out.
I guess Google is trying its best to stay on top of the Google Local spam?
Forum discussion at Twitter.