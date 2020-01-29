Tons Of Google My Business Suspensions

Google My Business has performed more and more business suspensions recently according to local SEO experts. In fact, the appeal form seems to have a notice that says there is a high volume of questions around suspension notices.

Here is a screen shot of this notice from Austin Holdsworth on Twitter:

Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, also confirmed there are "tons of suspensions lately."

Can confirm.



Spent the last couple weeks dealing with this tomfoolery and pulling my hair out. — Jason "Graphs Go Up" Channell (@El_Fenix) January 28, 2020

I guess Google is trying its best to stay on top of the Google Local spam?

