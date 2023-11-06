November 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google webmaster report for November 2023 and it is a big one. We had three confirmed updates; the November 2023 core update and a couple weeks later the October 2023 core update and also the October 2023 spam update. And there was a bug with the core update that led to Discover traffic issues for the whole month of October! Plus, we should be getting a new reviews update next week. Let's not forget all the unconfirmed Google algorithm updates we had this month.

On the AI side of things, we had Google begin testing a lite version of SGE, Google demo Google Assistant with Bard, and release a new Google-Extended directive for AI purposes. Plus, there was a lot more SGE and Bard news, as you can see below.

We have new vehicle listing structured data, a new way to test paywalled content, and new support for syntax graph merge. Google drop indented results, and even rich results are missing. Also, Google said they completed mobile-first indexing, again.

Google gave a ton of advice to recipe bloggers, maybe even a bit of a warning was dished out. Google reiterated that the HCU uses machine learning, and explained signs of unhelpful content. Plus a lot more on that topic below.

Google confirmed it is testing mixing ads with free listings. Google launched new about this image features. Google Maps is now photo-first, which is a big deal. You can edit your social profile links in Google Business Profiles.

Oh, this all leads to Google ad revenue jumping nicely this past quarter.

If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithms:

Google SGE, Bard & AI:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google User Interface:Google Local & Business Profiles:Google Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.