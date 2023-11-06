November 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google webmaster report for November 2023 and it is a big one. We had three confirmed updates; the November 2023 core update and a couple weeks later the October 2023 core update and also the October 2023 spam update. And there was a bug with the core update that led to Discover traffic issues for the whole month of October! Plus, we should be getting a new reviews update next week. Let's not forget all the unconfirmed Google algorithm updates we had this month.
On the AI side of things, we had Google begin testing a lite version of SGE, Google demo Google Assistant with Bard, and release a new Google-Extended directive for AI purposes. Plus, there was a lot more SGE and Bard news, as you can see below.
We have new vehicle listing structured data, a new way to test paywalled content, and new support for syntax graph merge. Google drop indented results, and even rich results are missing. Also, Google said they completed mobile-first indexing, again.
Google gave a ton of advice to recipe bloggers, maybe even a bit of a warning was dished out. Google reiterated that the HCU uses machine learning, and explained signs of unhelpful content. Plus a lot more on that topic below.
Google confirmed it is testing mixing ads with free listings. Google launched new about this image features. Google Maps is now photo-first, which is a big deal. You can edit your social profile links in Google Business Profiles.
Oh, this all leads to Google ad revenue jumping nicely this past quarter.
If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:
Google Algorithms:
- Google November 2023 Core Update Rolling Out
- Google November 2023 Core Update Is Super Volatile & Super Fast
- Google October 2023 Core Update Rolling Out
- Google October 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Core Update Bug Resulted In Discover Traffic Issues - Now Fixed
- New Google October 2023 Spam Update Targets Spam In More Languages
- Google's October 2023 Spam Update Starting To Target Spam Sites
- Google October 2023 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 25 (Unconfirmed)
- Google October Core Update Heated Weekend Volatility
- Google Search Volatility Heats Up As Core Update & Spam Update Rollout
- Google On Algorithm Updates: The "Web Changes. Content Changes. People's Expectations Change"
- New Google Reviews Update Coming Next Week; It Will Be The Last Confirmed Reviews Update
- Google Search Generative Experience Lite Version Test
- Google Assistant With Bard (As Expected)
- Google-Extended Robots Directive Does Not Work For Search Generative Experience
- Google Search Generative Experience Can Create Images & Text
- Google: Search Generative Experience May Link To Paywalled Content But Here Is How To Block SGE
- Google Search Generative Experience Gains "Supportive" Links In About This Result
- Google Lens Can Trigger Search Generative Experience AI Answers
- Google Search Generative Experience Now Triggers AI Answers For Recipes
- Google SGE AI Snapshot Answer With Bolded Text & New Link Formats
- Google Bard Responds In Real Time, Like Its Competitors
- Google Bard With Side By Side Drafts
- Google Adds New Vehicle Listing Structured Data With Search Console Reporting
- New Google Rich Result Test Paywalled Content Structured Data Check
- Google Drops Host Groups From Visual Elements Gallery Since Indented Results Are Gone
- Google Mobile First Indexing Now Really Done
- Google To Recipe Bloggers: We've Heard Complaints, Ensure Key Parts Of Recipe Have Easy Access
- Google Helpful Content System Uses Machine Learning To Understand If Content Is Helpful
- Google Provides Signs That You're Writing Unhelpful Content
- Google: Old Content Doesn't Make It Unhelpful Content
- Google's Helpful Content Update Is Sitewide; A Single Character Change Won't Help You
- Google: Stop Thinking What Should I Do For Google When Writing Content
- Google Search Stop Showing Event Rich Results - Bug?
- Obituary Spam On Google Too Fast & Out Of Control
- New: Google Search Supports Syntax Graph Merge
- Google Again Says Schema Does Not Make Your Site Rank Better
- Google: Cumulative Layout Shift Not The Reason For Sudden Ranking Drops
- Google Drops Favicon User Agent & Requires Googlebot-Image and Googlebot Crawling
- Google: We Do Not Delete Queries & Replace Them With Better Monetized Ones
- Confirmed: Google Tests Ads Mixed Within Free Search Results
- Google Search Stops Indenting Results
- Google Tests Discover Feed On Google Home Page
- Google About This Image Now Live Recency Of Image, AI Details & More
- Google Top Stories Tests "Mentioned In These Stories"
- Google Tests Perspectives Search Filter On Desktop
- Google Expands Testing People Also Ask Speaker & List Icons
- Google Search Tests Displaying User Uploaded Images For Products Results
- Google Places 'Shop All Deals' Banner In The Search Results
- Google "Do More With Search" Feature
- Google Search Shop Deals Shows Commerce-Like Interface With Products By Category
- Google Search Shopping Side Bar Filter Adds Toggle On/Off Option
- Google Maps Local Listings Are Now "Photo-First" Results
- You Can Now Edit Your Social Profiles In Google Business Profiles
- Google Local Pack Tests Card Design For Reviews, Menu & More
- Google Merchant Center Next Adds Google Business Profile Details
- Google Business Profiles Adds Disabled-Owned & Indigenous-Owned Attributes
- New Google Business Profile Suspension Emails
- Google Consolidating Local Search Photos Guidelines
- Google Business Profiles Auto Edits Business Attributes
- Google Business Profiles Adds Small Business Attribute
- Google Will Add More Details To Retailers Knowledge Panels
