Did you know that a search through Google Lens can trigger an AI-generated response in the Search Generative Experience? I guess it makes sense, Google Lens is generally just triggering a query and if you are in the SGE beta, why wouldn't it show an SGE response in that case?

Brian Freiesleben spotted this the other day and posted screenshots on X:

Have you seen Google Lens trigger an SGE response before?

Forum discussion at X.