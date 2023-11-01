Google Bard Responds In Real Time, Like Its Competitors

Google Bard now responds in real time, so you can watch it "type" the answer as it "thinks" up the response. So now Bard works like Bing Chat and other AI chat tools.

Google did add a setting to turn off real time responses and "respond once complete," in the gear/settings area within Bard:

Here is a GIF of this in action from Jack Krawczyk from the Google Bard team, who wrote on X, "Bard's responses now appear in a 🪄 & smooth way, so you can start reading right away. Feels like your words catch a 🌊... have fun with it http://bard.google.com live to all users now. for free. around the world. enjoy."

