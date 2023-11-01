Google Bard Responds In Real Time, Like Its Competitors

Nov 1, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robot Typing Fast

Google Bard now responds in real time, so you can watch it "type" the answer as it "thinks" up the response. So now Bard works like Bing Chat and other AI chat tools.

Google did add a setting to turn off real time responses and "respond once complete," in the gear/settings area within Bard:

Bard Respond Once Complete

Here is a GIF of this in action from Jack Krawczyk from the Google Bard team, who wrote on X, "Bard's responses now appear in a 🪄 & smooth way, so you can start reading right away. Feels like your words catch a 🌊... have fun with it http://bard.google.com live to all users now. for free. around the world. enjoy."

Google Bard Real Time 640

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Mobile First Indexing Now Really Done
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus