Google Search Shopping Side Bar Filter Adds Toggle On/Off Option

For over a year, we have seen Google show us a left-sidebar filter generally for shopping-related queries. Well, now Google has added a toggle on and off option to turn on or off that filter. I personally can replicate this toggle button that will show and hide those shopping filters in the Google search results.
You probably can see it for a search on [shop tv deals]. Here is what I see, I made a GIF of the toggle button in action:
Khushal Bherwani I believe spotted this first and posted about it on X, here is that post:
🆕 Noticing the filter feature with the button attribute in wild on serp for most of products search.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 4, 2023
↗️ @rustybrick has covered many variations of this at https://t.co/ElOk3MbukN.
↗️ But this looks new, and I'm seeing, at least in USA location, wildly pic.twitter.com/ZOIoxtVSxl
Many, many searchers are now seeing this left-side bar shopping filter, more than ever.
