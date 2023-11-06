Google Search Shopping Side Bar Filter Adds Toggle On/Off Option

Nov 6, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Woman Shopping On Phone Google Logo

For over a year, we have seen Google show us a left-sidebar filter generally for shopping-related queries. Well, now Google has added a toggle on and off option to turn on or off that filter. I personally can replicate this toggle button that will show and hide those shopping filters in the Google search results.

You probably can see it for a search on [shop tv deals]. Here is what I see, I made a GIF of the toggle button in action:

Google Search Shopping Side Bar Filter Toggle

Khushal Bherwani I believe spotted this first and posted about it on X, here is that post:

Many, many searchers are now seeing this left-side bar shopping filter, more than ever.

Forum discussion at X.

