Google Bard With Side By Side Drafts

A couple of weeks ago, Bard posted that for some questions, it might show you two drafts side-by-side. I have yet to see that in action, that is until now.
Google wrote on September 27th, "We've added a new way for you to give feedback. When Bard occasionally responds with 2 drafts side by side, select the draft you prefer. You can also indicate no preference or opt out entirely."
Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of this happening on X:
Typically you need to click to see the drafts, but not always, as you can see above. Here is what you typically see:
Here are more screenshots:
🧵 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/in1y78K6ok— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 16, 2023
Forum discussion at X.