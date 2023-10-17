Google Bard With Side By Side Drafts

A couple of weeks ago, Bard posted that for some questions, it might show you two drafts side-by-side. I have yet to see that in action, that is until now.

Google wrote on September 27th, "We've added a new way for you to give feedback. When Bard occasionally responds with 2 drafts side by side, select the draft you prefer. You can also indicate no preference or opt out entirely."

Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of this happening on X:

Typically you need to click to see the drafts, but not always, as you can see above. Here is what you typically see:

Here are more screenshots:

