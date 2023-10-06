You Can Now Edit Your Social Profiles In Google Business Profiles

Several weeks ago some businesses were seeing that they could edit their social profiles within Google Business Profiles. But most businesses did not have access to this feature. Now it seems to be rolling out to all businesses.

Darren Shaw noticed it was available for his business and posted about it on X, saying this was a "global rollout" of this feature. Indeed! I see it as well.

So I added it for my company and the social icons were updated within ten minutes.

Here is the edit screen:

Then the notice that they will show up soon:

And they did indeed show up within a few minutes for my local panel for a search on my company name on Google Search.

Here are the formats you need to use for the URL:

Add social media links:

You can add one link per social media site. For example, you can add one Facebook and one YouTube link to your Business Profile. To add a social media link:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile. Click Edit profile Business information Contact. To edit, click Social profiles Down arrow . In the drop down that opens, select the social media link you would like to add. In the web address field, add the link. Click Save.

Edit social media links:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile. Click Edit profile Business information Contact. To edit, click Social profiles. Update the web address field for the social media link you'd like to update. Tip: To find the correct format for social media links, refer to the table above. Click Save.

Remove social media links:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile. Click Edit profile Business information Contact. In “Social profiles” next to the profile you want to remove, click Trash . Click Save.

Go ahead, give it a try, you should see it.

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.