October 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google webmaster report for October, where I sum up all the most important topics SEOs need to know with Google organic search over the past thirty days or so.

We had Google complete the rollout of the August 2023 core update earlier in the month. Google then followed that up with a very impactful Google September 2023 helpful content update that started on September 14 and completed on September 28th. Not to be outdone, Google also confirmed a language matching system update weeks ago. Oh and we had two unconfirmed updates, one on October 1 and the other around Septmeber 12th.

Google Search Generative Experience released two algorithm improvements. Bard now lets Search check its answers. You can block Google Bard and other AI from using your content with the new Google-Extended robot.

Google Search Console has new Merchant Center visibility reports and Gary Illyes explained bloom filters in Search Console. Gary also said links are not a top three ranking factor.

Google dropped how to rich results for both desktop and mobile. FAQ rich results changed to only show for authoritative sites. Site names works for all languages within Google Search. Quality impacts every Google Search system from indexing to ranking. Google says you should self assess your content, so do you?

On the local side, Google is pushing out a new reinstatment process for Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles bulk data was updated and Google has some new policies.

Let's not forget Google's 25th birthday amongst all the DOJ documents being made visible.

