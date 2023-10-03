October 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google webmaster report for October, where I sum up all the most important topics SEOs need to know with Google organic search over the past thirty days or so.
We had Google complete the rollout of the August 2023 core update earlier in the month. Google then followed that up with a very impactful Google September 2023 helpful content update that started on September 14 and completed on September 28th. Not to be outdone, Google also confirmed a language matching system update weeks ago. Oh and we had two unconfirmed updates, one on October 1 and the other around Septmeber 12th.
Google Search Generative Experience released two algorithm improvements. Bard now lets Search check its answers. You can block Google Bard and other AI from using your content with the new Google-Extended robot.
Google Search Console has new Merchant Center visibility reports and Gary Illyes explained bloom filters in Search Console. Gary also said links are not a top three ranking factor.
Google dropped how to rich results for both desktop and mobile. FAQ rich results changed to only show for authoritative sites. Site names works for all languages within Google Search. Quality impacts every Google Search system from indexing to ranking. Google says you should self assess your content, so do you?
On the local side, Google is pushing out a new reinstatment process for Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles bulk data was updated and Google has some new policies.
Let's not forget Google's 25th birthday amongst all the DOJ documents being made visible.
If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:
Google Algorithms:
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update Rolling Out With Improved Classifier
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update Current Impact & Volatility
- Google's Helpful Content Update Doesn't Target Third-Party Hosted Content Yet
- Google Not Rolling Back The Last Helpful Content Update
- Google Helpful Content Update's Last Surge Of Ranking Fluctuations?
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Completed Rolling Out - Targeting SEO-First Content
- Theories On Why The Google Tracking Tools Show Calm Volatility & Weather
- Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google August 2023 Core Update Volatility Yesterday - The Final Wave?
- Google Search Language Matching Systems Update Released Two Weeks Ago
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Sunday, October 1st?
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Tremors Around September 12th
- Google Rolls Out Updates To The Search Generative Experience Including Algorithm Improvements
- Google Search Can Now Check Bard's Answers
- Google To Block Bard Shared Conversations From Google Search
- Google-Extended Is The New Google Crawler To Block Bard Or Google AI
- Google Promoting Search Generative Experience In Traditional Search Results
- New: Google Search Console Shows Merchant Center Visibility Issues & Changes
- Google Search Console Uses Bloom Filters For Faster Reporting
- Google: Search Console Insights Tip For Creating Modern Looking Content Is Not Official
- Google: Links No Longer A Top Three Ranking Signal
- Google Drops All How-To Rich Results For Desktop (& Mobile) Search
- Google FAQ Rich Results Now Only Displayed For Authoritative Sites
- Google Site Names Now Work In All Languages
- Google: Quality Affects Everything In Google's Search Systems But What About Large Old Sites
- Google: Self-Assess Your Content & Remove Unhelpful Content
- Google On Why Google Discover Traffic May Drop Or Increase
- Google: Site Name Issues Massively Dropped Since Last Algorithm Update
- Google: Compilation Of ChatGPT Output Is Not Unique Content
- Google: Keep Important Content Out Of Before Or After CSS Pseudo-Elements
- Google: Even High Quality Pages Can Still Not Be Indexed By Google Search
- Google: No Such Thing As "Back To The Same" For Search Rankings After A Site Revamp
- Google: There Is No Way To Prevent Search Traffic Loss From A Website Revamp
- Google On Content On E-Commerce Category Page: Stay Away From Low-Quality Blurbs
- Google: Fix Your INP Issues? Don't Expect Visibility Changes Search Rankings.
- Google: Why You May See A Spike In Indexed URLs
- Google Tests "Ask Your Own" Under People Also Ask
- Google Tests Blue Highlighting Text Within Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Tests European Union Energy Labels On Products
- Google Search Products Overlay With Zoomable Product Images
- New Google Business Profiles Reinstatement Process (US)
- Google Business Profile Bulk Data Changes
- Google Maps User Contributed Policy Fake Engagement & Personal Information Updated
- Google May Allow Adult Themed Content On Google Maps For Adult Service Businesses
- Google Local Chat With A Live Agent Rolling Out?
- Google's 25th Birthday Doodle Shows Some Of The Early Google Logos
- Google Raised Ad Prices To Hit Revenue Goals, Google Executive Said
- Google Ads VP Emails Chrome & Search Team For Ranking Tweaks & Query Injections From Chrome
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.