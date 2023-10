Google is testing another version of these "mentioned in" features. This one is in the top stories section and it is called "mentioned in these stories."

This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who posted a couple of images on Bluesky, here is that screenshot:

We saw a snippet carousel mentioned in feature, we've seen mentioned in within local business profiles and kind of in top stories tickers.

I kind of like these features, do you?

