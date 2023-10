Google is testing a new local pack design that shows reviews, menu details and more in these card design. It is not too far off from the original local pack design in Google Search, outside of these cards under the main action buttons.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath who posted this on X:

I think I like this design update. I think the cards give the local panel a bit more visual appeal and they are useful to glance at.

