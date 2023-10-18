Google Business Profiles Adds Disabled-Owned & Indigenous-Owned Attributes

Google has added two new attributes for businesses listed in Google Business Profiles. These attributes are identifies as disabled-owned and identifies as Indigenous-owned. You can access them by editing your Business Profile and clicking on the attributes section (more on that over here.

Here is a screenshot of the full list of attributes:

Google only announced the disabled-owned attribute and shared this screenshot of how it appears on the frontend.

This two new ones are in addition to the Asian-owned, Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-led and women-led, LGBTQ+ Owned, LGBTQ+-owned and Latino-ownned options. Note that the Family-led attribute is gone but the wheelchair accessibility attribute is still there, but this one is different in that this is owned by such a person.

Forum discussion at X.