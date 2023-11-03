Google's Helpful Content Update Is Sitewide; A Single Character Change Won't Help You

Nov 3, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (7) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
As a reminder, the Google helpful content system/update is a sitewide algorithm. It looks at your site as a whole when applying its ranking system to the Google Search results. So changing a character on one page of your site, won't do anything to help you recover from this Google ranking algorithm.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, reiterated this on X by saying, "If the helpful content system used only a single character change on a single page to determine if an entire site has unhelpful content, there would be an issue with billions of helpful documents."

"It doesn’t work that way," Sullivan added.

I figured I'd add one more story this week on the theme of the helpful content system, the others this week were:

Happy writing!

