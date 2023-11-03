Google's Helpful Content Update Is Sitewide; A Single Character Change Won't Help You

As a reminder, the Google helpful content system/update is a sitewide algorithm. It looks at your site as a whole when applying its ranking system to the Google Search results. So changing a character on one page of your site, won't do anything to help you recover from this Google ranking algorithm.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, reiterated this on X by saying, "If the helpful content system used only a single character change on a single page to determine if an entire site has unhelpful content, there would be an issue with billions of helpful documents."

"It doesn’t work that way," Sullivan added.

Here are those posts:

If the helpful content system used only a single character change on a single page to determine if an entire site has unhelpful content, there would be an issue with billions of helpful documents. It doesn’t work that way. People are free to update their pages in ways that are… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 1, 2023

I figured I'd add one more story this week on the theme of the helpful content system, the others this week were:

Happy writing!

Forum discussion at X.