New Google Business Profile Suspension Emails

Google has updated its suspension notice emails from Google Business Profiles. Now when your business is suspended, Google will send an email explaining why it was suspended, i.e. for a policy violation.

Here is what the email looks like, as posted in the Local Search Forum:

It reads, "your profile has been put under restriction due to policy violation. Business Profiles you manage will be suspended and you won't be able to create or claim other profiles. Learn more about our restriction policy."

For a couple years now Google did send out business suspensions notices but it didn't have the level of specificity of these emails.

Jason Brown said, "Google never told people that their email was flagged and blacklisted." Joy Hawkins added, "Yeah the wording now is a lot more clear on what the actual issue is that lead to the suspension."

Yeah the wording now is a lot more clear on what the actual issue is that lead to the suspension. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) October 25, 2023

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.