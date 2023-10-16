Google Tests Discover Feed On Google Home Page

Google is testing the Google Discover feed on the Google.com desktop home page interface. This test is currently in India, Google confirmed, and is just an experiment. Google's Discover feed shows in the Google mobile app and you can turn it on within the mobile browser interface but Google kept the desktop interface clean, until now.

This was first spotted by MSPowerUser and The Verge recieved a statement from Google confirming. "Google spokesperson Lara Levin confirmed the change in a statement given to The Verge, noting that it's an experiment that's currently being run in India."

Here is the screenshot of this from MSPowerUser:

I asked around and some folks in India are seeing it:

As Glenn Gabe said, "Discover could get even more important for publishers."

As Greg Sterling put it, this reminds us old timers of iGoogle which Google killed off in 2013.

The Google Discover Feed desktop homepage test is the return of iGoogle. https://t.co/QnPJB0LdMw — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) October 16, 2023

