Google Business Profiles Auto Edits Business Attributes

There are reports that Google is automatically editing the attributes of businesses within Google Business Profiles. I am told these edits are helpful and logical, since Google is using okay logic to make the necessary changes to attributes when business owners are not.

A thread at the Local Search Forum from JS Girard was the first to spot this. JS wrote, "I've noticed dozens of attribute edits these last two weeks following certain patterns:"

Google putting "cash-only" to "no" if any alternative payment option has been set to "yes"

Google remove the covid testing center attribute setting entirely if it is set to "no".

JS explained these edits "are logically sound, and I approve of them." "It's convenient if anything. Notably, since you cannot "unset" the COVID testing center attribute yourself. If anything, it makes one wonder why these logical consequences were not followed before (i.e. if a business accept credit, then obviously it should be set automatically as "not only cash")," JS added.

Claudia shared a screenshot of some edits she experienced like this:

So you should probably check your business attributes in Google Business Profiles to make sure they are accurate.

