Google Search Generative Experience Can Create Images & Text

Google has upgraded its Search Generative Experience to create images and text, not just give you answers and show you images or content from others. Google said SGE can now help with "creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point."

I tried it most of yesterday and was unsuccessful, so instead I used Adobe's new Firefly Beta 2 to make this image above. I normally use Midjourney but Firefly did a bit upgrade this week and wanted to try it out.

Here is me trying to make an image using SGE:

And the result was not there:

Even a few minutes before I published this, it still did not create what I wanted but it is working for some:

Love it... It won't draw a picture of a marketing consultant... But it did draw a happy robot.. https://t.co/FBCV4kZQul pic.twitter.com/0sTHg9ad3K — Harry Hawk (@hhawk) October 13, 2023

I assume it will work soon, so instead, here is a GIF of Google's demo of this working (click to enlarge):

You can edit the photo or download it after they are generated and this should also work in Google Image search. "If you’re opted in to SGE, you may also see an option to create AI-generated images directly in Google Images, as part of this experiment," Google wrote.

Also, Google added the ability to create drafts of texts in SGE. So you don't need to go to Google Bard, Bing Chat, ChatGPT or others to do that. Google wrote, "we’re introducing written drafts in SGE. You’ll be able to make the draft shorter, or change the tone to be more casual."

You can export your draft to Google Docs or Gmail or copy and paste it and use it where you want.

Google also wrote, "building safeguards into this experience and blocking the creation of images that run counter to our prohibited use policy for generative AI, including harmful or misleading content. And every image generated through SGE will have metadata labeling and embedded watermarking to indicate that it was created by AI. The image generation capability is only available in English in the United States, to people who opted into the SGE experiment and who are 18 years or older."

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.