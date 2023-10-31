Google Expands Testing People Also Ask Speaker & List Icons

Oct 31, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is expanding its testing the people also ask speaker and list icons. A nice number of people noticed these icons showing up in the Google search results within the people also ask section over the weekend. It does not seem to be rolled out yet, as I do not see it yet.

This test has been going on for over a year now. Here is a new screenshot from Alexander Soliman on X:

Here are more screenshots from some folks over the weekend or yesterday:

Again, this seems to be an expanded test. Maybe Google is getting ready to launch the feature fully or maybe not.

Forum discussion at X.

