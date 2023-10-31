Google Expands Testing People Also Ask Speaker & List Icons

Google is expanding its testing the people also ask speaker and list icons. A nice number of people noticed these icons showing up in the Google search results within the people also ask section over the weekend. It does not seem to be rolled out yet, as I do not see it yet.

This test has been going on for over a year now. Here is a new screenshot from Alexander Soliman on X:

Here are more screenshots from some folks over the weekend or yesterday:

Definitely seems to be a test - I have seen it all weekend but don't have it while in incognito or on another account. Could also be a Canadian test since we don't have SGE here :( — Jennifer Slegg (@jenstar) October 30, 2023

I also had it this morning but I had no sound — Jordan SEO 📈 (@SEOctet) October 30, 2023

Hey Barry @rustybrick



Is this something added recently, and is it related to voice search?

(Sound button in PAA) pic.twitter.com/1jD06c0vmj — Alexander Soliman (@alexsoliman22) October 29, 2023

Again, this seems to be an expanded test. Maybe Google is getting ready to launch the feature fully or maybe not.

