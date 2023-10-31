Google Search Generative Experience Now Triggers AI Answers For Recipes

The new Google Search, the Google Search Generative Experience, now shows AI-generated answers for recipe queries. I am told it did not show in early releases of SGE but sometime in the past several days Google SGE started to show for recipe queries.

Brendan OConnell posted about this on X saying, "Interesting, also noticed that SGE is now showing recipe info. Which was not in the initial rollout." He shared this screenshot, and yes, I can replicate it:

Glenn Gabe added, "I don't remember seeing recipe cards in SGE like that... A big heads-up for recipe site owners. SGE shows several recipe cards in the answer and it pushes down the recipes SERP feature that's in the standard results."

And before everyone comes here with "I hate reading the part about the grandma and the motherland," this isn't new information to recipe bloggers. They've known this for years.



That content ranks well and drives revenue. It's a catch 22. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) October 30, 2023

Is this something recipe bloggers need to also worry about?

Note, the only mention of recipes for SGE was with the SGE while browsing launch.

Forum discussion at X.