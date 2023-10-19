Google Places 'Shop All Deals' Banner In The Search Results

Oct 19, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing placing what looks like a banner ad in its own search results. It says "Shop all deals" and takes you to a query for "shop deals" but not with the original query you entered.

It is pretty wild that Google is doing this, I mean, this is one of the biggest search refinement placements from Google ever. But I guess Google wants you to find deals. :)

Here is a screenshot from Brodie Clark on X:

This is not just showing up in English results, here is a screenshot from someone in Japan:

I cannot replicate but I was able to bring up that ongoing left side shopping filter bar:

This is what should come up:

I am not a fan of Google putting banner ads in their own search results but hey, it is not my search engine.

Forum discussion at X.

