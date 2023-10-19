Google Places 'Shop All Deals' Banner In The Search Results

Google is testing placing what looks like a banner ad in its own search results. It says "Shop all deals" and takes you to a query for "shop deals" but not with the original query you entered.

It is pretty wild that Google is doing this, I mean, this is one of the biggest search refinement placements from Google ever. But I guess Google wants you to find deals. :)

Here is a screenshot from Brodie Clark on X:

This is not just showing up in English results, here is a screenshot from someone in Japan:

And France.

What's this Shop all deals banner showing up in search results (on https://t.co/T3oZvL83re)? @rustybrick is this new? It links to https://t.co/afDVnrL4Xv - makes no sense in https://t.co/T3oZvL83re pic.twitter.com/fmyBnI2LJi — Neil McCarthy (@GoodnessNeil) October 18, 2023

And India:

Not sure if someone else replicated this, but noticed this interesting "Shop all deals" widget in Google Search. On click, it redirected to another Search Results page.

It seems that Google is testing something new. @rustybrick Have you noticed this? pic.twitter.com/4E98gHiKLL — Ankit Srivastava (@VaranasiBlogger) October 19, 2023

I cannot replicate but I was able to bring up that ongoing left side shopping filter bar:

This is what should come up:

I am not a fan of Google putting banner ads in their own search results but hey, it is not my search engine.

Forum discussion at X.