Google Places 'Shop All Deals' Banner In The Search Results

Google is testing placing what looks like a banner ad in its own search results. It says "Shop all deals" and takes you to a query for "shop deals" but not with the original query you entered.
It is pretty wild that Google is doing this, I mean, this is one of the biggest search refinement placements from Google ever. But I guess Google wants you to find deals. :)
Here is a screenshot from Brodie Clark on X:
This is not just showing up in English results, here is a screenshot from someone in Japan:
Shop all deals出現記念#金曜日のネタ帳 pic.twitter.com/XTh0YJzmhh— さかき☕ (@kyumin_ny) October 18, 2023
And France.
What's this Shop all deals banner showing up in search results (on https://t.co/T3oZvL83re)? @rustybrick is this new? It links to https://t.co/afDVnrL4Xv - makes no sense in https://t.co/T3oZvL83re pic.twitter.com/fmyBnI2LJi— Neil McCarthy (@GoodnessNeil) October 18, 2023
And India:
Not sure if someone else replicated this, but noticed this interesting "Shop all deals" widget in Google Search. On click, it redirected to another Search Results page.— Ankit Srivastava (@VaranasiBlogger) October 19, 2023
It seems that Google is testing something new. @rustybrick Have you noticed this? pic.twitter.com/4E98gHiKLL
I cannot replicate but I was able to bring up that ongoing left side shopping filter bar:
This is what should come up:
I am not a fan of Google putting banner ads in their own search results but hey, it is not my search engine.
