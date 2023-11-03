New Google Reviews Update Coming Next Week; It Will Be The Last Confirmed Reviews Update

Google announced a new reviews update is going to roll out sometime next week and this new update will make the reviews update more real time. Thus Google will stop giving periodic notifications of improvements to its reviews system going forward.

Google wrote, "We expect an update to our reviews system to start rolling out next week."

After that reviews update it launched Google said it will "no longer be giving periodic notifications of improvements to our reviews system,"

This is "because they will be happening at a regular and ongoing pace," Google added.

Google said they will be updating its documentation about the reviews system to reflect this change. Google may decide to also "update that page if the system evolves in some notable way, such as covering more languages," Google added.

How will you know, well, Google said "those who do reviews should read our guidance and stay focused on that over time."

Or I will let you know when those guidelines change.

So stay tuned for a reviews update next month, the last reviews update was the April 2023 reviews update that started on April 12 and completed on April 25.

So again, reviews update improvements will continuously run. i.e. No more periodic reviews updates -> "We expect an update to our reviews system to start rolling out next week. That will also mark a point when we'll no longer be giving periodic notifications of improvements to… pic.twitter.com/v32w4raKYd — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 2, 2023

