Google Merchant Center Next Adds Google Business Profile Details

Google Merchant Center Next, its upgraded version of its Merchant Center platform, reportedly just gained integration with Google Business Profiles. Emmanuel Flossie reported, "Google Merchant Center Next now allows you to connect your Google Business Profile."

Here is a screenshot he shared on his blog:

When I look at the original screenshots, Google demoed, the business tab was always there but maybe it wasn't activated until just now?

Emmanuel explained, "navigate to Google Merchant Center Next, select ‘Business Info,’ followed by ‘Shops.’ It’s important to note a current limitation: although super admin privileges are required for adding or editing your connection or details, no such access level currently exists within the system. I am liaising with Google Ads’ internal community to escalate and resolve this issue."

He added, "Data exchange is another key feature, with data sharing established between the two platforms. For Google Merchant Center, this means sharing the account name, account ID, and product details for use in Google Search and Maps. Conversely, Google Business Profile will share store-specific data, including the name, address, and performance metrics."

There are several Google platforms that overlap like this and it can be super confusing for many SEMs when that happens. But the trick is, if your business does not sell product, then don't worry about Merchant Center, just stick with Google Business Profiles. If you sell product, then you likely want to manage both.

