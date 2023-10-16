Google Consolidating Local Search Photos Guidelines

Google will make the "existing Local Services Ads photos guidelines on the same page as the Local Services platform policies," the search company announced. This goes into effect on November 13, 2023.

Google said, "On November 13, 2023, Google will update the Local Services platform policies." "This update consolidates the existing Local Services Ads photos guidelines on the same page as the Local Services platform policies," Google added.

Google said, "no changes to our enforcement practices towards Local Services Ads are expected with this update."

Consolidation should make things easier to follow going forward around photo guidelines.

Forum discussion at X.