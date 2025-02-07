Google has updated its Google Business Profiles reinstatement emails to now include the case number on the first appeal email. Plus, Google added five proof upload boxes to upload more evidence for Google to review.

Ben Fisher posted about this update on X and wrote:

(1) Reinstatement now includes a case number on the first appeal via email! This was not the case previously.

(2) Also there are now five proof upload boxes (each 20mb) for additional proofs in the re-review flow.

The previous upload form, I think only allowed one file upload, at least back in 2020.

Here is a screenshot:

Google has been updating the reinstatement process over the years...

