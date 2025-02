Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has updated its Google Business Profiles reinstatement emails to now include the case number on the first appeal email. Plus, Google added five proof upload boxes to upload more evidence for Google to review.

Ben Fisher posted about this update on X and wrote:

(1) Reinstatement now includes a case number on the first appeal via email! This was not the case previously.

(2) Also there are now five proof upload boxes (each 20mb) for additional proofs in the re-review flow.

The previous upload form, I think only allowed one file upload, at least back in 2020.

Here is a screenshot:

Google has been updating the reinstatement process over the years...

Forum discussion at X.