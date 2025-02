Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Business Profiles support team is currently a bit delayed, with a backlog of support requests, video verification delays, and reinstatement request backlogs.

Ayman Ali informed me of this on X saying, "Google Is Currently Backlogged so there can be delay in Suspended GMB Reinstatement & Live Video Call Verification or with other technical issues support tickets." Ayman Ali is a Google Business Profile Product Expert.

He linked to a statement of another Google Business Profile Product Expert Sherry Bonelli in the Google Business Profiles Forums who wrote in response to the delays, "They are currently backlogged. You just need to be patient. There's nothing that can be done."

Here is that post:

So if you are experiencing long wait times for any support from humans at Google Business Profiles, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at X.