Google Business Profiles support team is currently a bit delayed, with a backlog of support requests, video verification delays, and reinstatement request backlogs.

Ayman Ali informed me of this on X saying, "Google Is Currently Backlogged so there can be delay in Suspended GMB Reinstatement & Live Video Call Verification or with other technical issues support tickets." Ayman Ali is a Google Business Profile Product Expert.

He linked to a statement of another Google Business Profile Product Expert Sherry Bonelli in the Google Business Profiles Forums who wrote in response to the delays, "They are currently backlogged. You just need to be patient. There's nothing that can be done."

Here is that post:

So if you are experiencing long wait times for any support from humans at Google Business Profiles, you are not alone.

