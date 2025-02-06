Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:31 am 7 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Gary Illyes Seofomo

Gary Illyes from Google reportedly said at event the other day that it is important for us to focus on originality in the coming year. "Originality is something we're going to be focusing on this year. That's going to be important," is how he was quoted.

This was shared by Mark Williams-Cook on LinkedIn from a #seofomo panel in London run by Aleyda Solis.

Mark wrote:

#SEO tip: "Originality is something we're going to be focusing on this year. That's going to be important" is what Gary Illyes said, in what I thought felt like were some very ernest panel answers at Aleyda's hashtag#seofomo panel in London.

It's worth thinking about, especially for those of you using GenAI for content.

What do you think "originality" means?

The photo above is from the event that Mark posted on LinkedIn.

There is a nice conversation about what this line means in the comments section of the post.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Update Lastmod Date With Copyright Date Changes

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Search More Open; Google Expands Gemini 2.0 & Microsoft Think Deeper in Copilot

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Don't Update Lastmod Date With Copyright Date Changes
Next Story: Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.