Gary Illyes from Google reportedly said at event the other day that it is important for us to focus on originality in the coming year. "Originality is something we're going to be focusing on this year. That's going to be important," is how he was quoted.

This was shared by Mark Williams-Cook on LinkedIn from a #seofomo panel in London run by Aleyda Solis.

Mark wrote:

#SEO tip: "Originality is something we're going to be focusing on this year. That's going to be important" is what Gary Illyes said, in what I thought felt like were some very ernest panel answers at Aleyda's hashtag#seofomo panel in London. It's worth thinking about, especially for those of you using GenAI for content. What do you think "originality" means?

The photo above is from the event that Mark posted on LinkedIn.

There is a nice conversation about what this line means in the comments section of the post.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.