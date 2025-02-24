For the past few years or so, Google has had a more detailed, almost survey-style review questionnaire for some local results, especially restaurants. Now, according to Claudia Tomina, Google has expanded the questions it asks on those surveys.
Claudia posted about this on LinkedIn and X and wrote:
Google just dropped new review attributes for customers leaving reviews. Could they directly influence Ask Maps questions?
Now, users can share: Wait times, Noise level, Group size suitability and Seating options.
Some of these have always been there, but now there are more options for users to choose from.
Here is an embed of the video she shared of this:
Google just added new review attributes—could they influence Ask Maps questions?— ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) February 22, 2025
Here is a static image of a portion of this video: