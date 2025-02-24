Google Maps Expands Detailed Review Questions - Survey Style

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Reviews Clipboard Stars

For the past few years or so, Google has had a more detailed, almost survey-style review questionnaire for some local results, especially restaurants. Now, according to Claudia Tomina, Google has expanded the questions it asks on those surveys.

Claudia posted about this on LinkedIn and X and wrote:

Google just dropped new review attributes for customers leaving reviews. Could they directly influence Ask Maps questions?

Now, users can share: Wait times, Noise level, Group size suitability and Seating options.

Some of these have always been there, but now there are more options for users to choose from.

Here is an embed of the video she shared of this:

Here is a static image of a portion of this video:

Google Local Survey Style Reviews

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2025

Feb 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Will Searchers Click On Links Within Google AI Overviews With Dozens Of Links?

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Changes To Offline Conversion Quality In Smart & PMax Campaigns With Store Goals

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Doesn't Want You Searching For Google Chrome, Gemini or X's Grok

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Expands Detailed Review Questions - Survey Style

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Apple Intelligence With Google Gemini Integration Coming?

Feb 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Apple Intelligence With Google Gemini Integration Coming?
Next Story: Microsoft Bing Doesn't Want You Searching For Google Chrome, Gemini or X's Grok

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.