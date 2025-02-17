Google has upgraded the emails Google Business Profiles sends when your verification has failed. It now shows the reason(s) a verification has failed and what you need to do to become verified in Google Business Profiles.

Ben Fisher spotted this and posted a screenshot of the email on X. It says, "Your verification video didn't meet all of the requirements. Review the list below to make sure your new video includes all the required information." Henry Heredia spotted this also and posted the second image I have below - he shared that on X:

It then lists what needs to be included to pass verification including:

Show surrounding area such as street signs or neighboring businesses, your location should match the address you entered.

Show business name printed on permanent fixtures such as signboard: Your business name should match the name you entered

Show this location is authorized to represent this business: Unlock entrance, operate cash register or enter staff-only areas

Here is an email where the last one failed:

Ben Fisher wrote, "Oh my, GBP is giving actual reasons why a verification failed. This will be useful."

Although, Mike Blumenthal said this is not new.

Forum discussion at X.