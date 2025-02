Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Martin Split from Google said that having an audio version of a page or a blog post, does not impact your Google rankings. He said it is good for your users, but has no SEO impact.

This question came up in this short version of SEO office hours:

Will adding an audio version of my blog article impact the page's ranking?

Martin responded, "unlikely." Here is the full response:

Unlikely. I don't think it will. I think it is a good thing for the user though. So I would definitely do it but not for SEO reasons, I think, I guess.

I mean, the response was not as confident as you'd expect, but I do agree, I doubt it has any impact.

I mean, Google may look at audiobook schema, maybe. But also there was a think named speakable markup, which was needed if you wanted a Google Home device to read your news from sites for you. I had it on this blog a while back. But again, that doesn't mean you'd rank better in core web search.

Here is the video:

Forum discussion at YouTube.