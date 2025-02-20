Martin Split from Google said that having an audio version of a page or a blog post, does not impact your Google rankings. He said it is good for your users, but has no SEO impact.

This question came up in this short version of SEO office hours:

Will adding an audio version of my blog article impact the page's ranking?

Martin responded, "unlikely." Here is the full response:

Unlikely. I don't think it will. I think it is a good thing for the user though. So I would definitely do it but not for SEO reasons, I think, I guess.

I mean, the response was not as confident as you'd expect, but I do agree, I doubt it has any impact.

I mean, Google may look at audiobook schema, maybe. But also there was a think named speakable markup, which was needed if you wanted a Google Home device to read your news from sites for you. I had it on this blog a while back. But again, that doesn't mean you'd rank better in core web search.

Here is the video:

