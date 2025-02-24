Apple seems like it may be preparing integration Google Gemini in Apple Intelligence as an option for its users to select. Aaron Perris from MacRumors spotted hints in the iOS 18.4 beta code that Google is listed alongside OpenAI as a "third party model."

Aaron shared this screenshot on X and wrote, "Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini."

As you know, Apple demoed Apple Visual Intelligence back in September and then it launched and I shared a ton of screenshots of what was included over here.

It makes sense that Apple will want to give users the option to change their preferred AI service from maybe OpenAI to Google to Perplexity or others.

Here is Aaron's post on X:

Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5Lj — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025

I did want to clarify one thing, which is responded in a very confident way (yes, this is in the beta that has yet to be released...):

No — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 23, 2025

Showing Google Shopping results is not the same thing as adding Gemini, so I guess we will see what comes in the upcoming iOS releases.

Forum discussion at X.