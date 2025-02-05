Report: Google AI Overviews Are Killing Click Through Rates

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:11 am 4 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Counting Fingers

The folks at Seer put together a study looking at how the click-through rates of the Google organic and paid search results are impacted by having AI Overviews on the page. And the short answer is, AI Overviews seem to be hurting the click-through rates in a big way.

Look at this chart:

Google Ai Overview Impact Search Ctr

The study looked at about 10,000 keywords to only include those ranking in the top 20 positions with informational intent. They used both Google Ads and Google Search Console data, with Ziptie data to see when an AI Overview was displayed for that query.

There is one caveat to this data, "When clients show up in AIO Organic CTR rises from 0.74% to 1.02%, paid CTR also increases from 7.89 to 11%," they noticed.

Now, Glenn Gabe was able to kinda find a loophole to track AI Overviews data. Here are the CTR data for AI Overviews in this specific site:

Aios Manual Actions Gsc Ranking One

Both their posts go into way more detail - but I wanted to highlight these two reports because they are super helpful to understand.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2025

Feb 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Lists Performance Max & Feature Updates

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Detailed Comparison Mode

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google News

Alphabet Google Ad Revenue Up 10% Again, Hitting $72.5 Billion

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Report: Google AI Overviews Are Killing Click Through Rates

Feb 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Two Riding In The Google Bumper Car
Next Story: Alphabet Google Ad Revenue Up 10% Again, Hitting $72.5 Billion

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.