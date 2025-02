Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Gary Illyes from Google ranted on Bluesky about folks updating the lastmod date in their sitemap files when all they have changed was the date in their footers copyright line from 2024 to 2025. Gary said, don't do it, it is not enough of a change to the page's content to warrant a lastmod date update.

Gary posted on Bluesky in all caps:

O.M.G. PEOPLE! UPDATING THE COPYRIGHT YEAR IN THE BOTTOM OF YOUR PAGES IS NOT A SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, NO NEED TO UPDATE YOUR LASTMOD

Yea, SEOs tend to update the lastmod date too often and maybe some of that blame as to do with the CMS they are using but still.

Just changing the footer text is not enough of a reason to tell Google the page changed, you should only update the lastmod date when the text on the page changed in a larger way.

The question is how much of a change is enough, in which Gary replied to saying:

We purposefully don't define "significant", or so I think anyway. In my view, changing the actual content is significant, but iirc johnmu would also add schema and linking changes. However I'm pretty sure we both agree that changing the copyright date is not significant.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.