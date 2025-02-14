Google: Google Reviews Count Bug Not Fully Fixed Yet

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:05 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Review Stars

Google has posted an update on the reviews bug we first reported on a week ago, that it later confirmed this past Monday and we saw a fix rolling out starting on Tuesday. The short, it is not yet fully fixed but it should be in the coming few days.

Victoria Kroll posted an update in the Google Business Profile Forums that it is not yet fully fixed. She posted this last night, on February 13th and wrote:

Most affected profiles now display accurate ratings and reviews. However, while we have made significant progress, some profiles may still experience a temporary lower count. These profiles should recover to pre-issue levels over the next few days. No reviews were unpublished due to this issue. If your review count does not return to the level it was before this issue in the next few days, please contact support.

Here is a screenshot of this post:

Google Reviews Employee Update

So if by Monday, you are still noticing issues, reach out to support in the forums or through other means.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2025

Feb 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Super Bowl Volatility, Reddit Blames Google, Search Is Faster & Reviews Bug Fix

Feb 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Listing New Membership Loyalty Pricing Property

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Article Links To Product Snippet Overlays

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Dropped Minimum Required Budget For Local Service Ads

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Performance Max Search Themes Indicator

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Cool Google Fireplace
Next Story: Bing Shopping / E-Commerce Card With Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.