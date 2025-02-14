Google has posted an update on the reviews bug we first reported on a week ago, that it later confirmed this past Monday and we saw a fix rolling out starting on Tuesday. The short, it is not yet fully fixed but it should be in the coming few days.

Victoria Kroll posted an update in the Google Business Profile Forums that it is not yet fully fixed. She posted this last night, on February 13th and wrote:

Most affected profiles now display accurate ratings and reviews. However, while we have made significant progress, some profiles may still experience a temporary lower count. These profiles should recover to pre-issue levels over the next few days. No reviews were unpublished due to this issue. If your review count does not return to the level it was before this issue in the next few days, please contact support.

Here is a screenshot of this post:

So if by Monday, you are still noticing issues, reach out to support in the forums or through other means.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Forums.