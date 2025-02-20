Google Lens AI Overviews Expands & iOS App Search Screen

Google announced a couple of new Google Lens features; (1) they are expanding how AI Overviews show on Google Lens results and (2) Chrome and Google's iOS app now let you search your screen with Google Lens.

The AI Overivews now show on Google Lens results more often. It is still only a subset of searches but they show on more novel or unique images, Google said. Google told me they are expanding AI Overviews to more Lens search results.

Google Lens can go much further and provide information on the contents of more novel or unique images. Just tap the camera icon in the Search bar to snap a photo with Lens. You’ll get an AI Overview to help you quickly make sense of what you’re looking at, along with links to helpful resources on the web -- with no need to add a question to your visual search, Google explained.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Lens Ai Overview

Here is a higher resolution static image of this:

Google Lens Ai Overview

Google Lens now is also built into Chrome on iOS and also the Google app when you are viewing a page. You can now search the screen you are looking at.

To do so:

  • Open the three-dot menu and select “Search Screen with Google Lens” or "Search this Screen” respectively. Then, use whatever gesture comes naturally to select what you want to search.
  • After you make a selection, you’ll see visual matches and other kinds of helpful results.
  • You can then tap "Add to your search" to refine by color, brand or another detail, or you can ask follow up questions to dive deeper into a topic.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Lens Search Screen App

Forum discussion at X.

 

