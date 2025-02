Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Last April 2024, Gary Illyes from Google said he was on a mission to make web crawling more efficient, he wanted to "figure out how to crawl even less, and have fewer bytes on wire." Gary updated us saying "there's lots more in works" for this but implies some improvements have already been made.

Gary wrote on LinkedIn, "there's lots more in works. but if you already see improvements, I'm satisfied."

He said this in response to David Minchala who asked, "Hey Gary Illyes how's this going? Near as I can tell, looks like you've made good progress. can you confirm?"

Gary wouldn't necessarily confirm, I did ask:

Here are those comments:

Have you noticed any improvements? I mean, we did seem to have a crawling hiccup this month...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.