Google has this new map unit that is titled "Related places" and shows a map with a carousel beneath it of related places. This actually comes up for brand name searches, which isn't great - why would you want Google to show competitor names when you search for a specific brand name.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X and on SERPnotes and wrote, "Would prefer that this maps test didn't showing for clients, giving visibility to competitors. In the example, Google is testing out a prominent 'related places' unit with a map on desktop (a less prominent version shows on mobile)."

Here is a screenshot of this that I was able to replicate for the query [brightlocal]:

Google Related Places Carousel Map

Again, not sure I like this so much but what do you think?

Forum discussion at X.

 

