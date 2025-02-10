Google Search AI Organized Local Events

Earlier we reported that Google was testing AI-organized restaurant results in the Google Search results. Now, Google is doing the same for local events; and organizing them with AI.

Vijay Chauhan spotted these and posted on X AI organized local events, where Google would group search results by:

  • Today's events
  • Concerts
  • Theatres
  • Art exhibitions
  • Muesums open today
  • Restaurants with today's specials
  • Indoor attractions
  • and much more...

Here is a static screenshot of part of this:

Google Ai Organized Local Events

Here are some videos from Vijay:

Forum discussion at X.

 

