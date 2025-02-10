Google Ai Organized Local Events

Earlier we reported that Google was testing AI-organized restaurant results in the Google Search results. Now, Google is doing the same for local events; and organizing them with AI.
Vijay Chauhan spotted these and posted on X AI organized local events, where Google would group search results by:
- Today's events
- Concerts
- Theatres
- Art exhibitions
- Muesums open today
- Restaurants with today's specials
- Indoor attractions
- and much more...
Here is a static screenshot of part of this:
Here are some videos from Vijay:
another example for an upcoming festival > Valentine's Day— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 6, 2025
Romantic events + Single events + couple's activities and many more. pic.twitter.com/4YhfMqELkw
This is normal results pic.twitter.com/1QGhXvuTFR— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 6, 2025
