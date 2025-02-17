Google Search Results Snippets Tests Page Includes

Feb 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google

Google is testing adding to the search results snippet a section that is named "page includes." To be honest, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and SERP notes - here is a screenshot:

Google Page Includes Snippet

This was also spotted in the Local Search Forum and more:

I cannot currently replicate this but it does look a lot like those tags.

That being said, I am not sure I like this...

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

