Google is testing adding to the search results snippet a section that is named "page includes." To be honest, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and SERP notes - here is a screenshot:

This was also spotted in the Local Search Forum and more:

Exactly! I noticed the same. The 'page includes' snippet pulls in inaccurate info – I searched for 'laptops' and got a stock price, and for 'SEO,' it showed 'sport basics.' Needs improvement! @brodieseo @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/MRkWbr4oTU — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 17, 2025

I cannot currently replicate this but it does look a lot like those tags.

That being said, I am not sure I like this...

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.