Google AI Overviews are now able to show super detailed comparison within Google Search. If you search for two very specific models, Google may give you a ton of details directly in the AI Overview.

For example, if you search for [iphone 15 vs iPhone 15 pro] you get this AI Overview:

As Blair MacGregor noted on X this works for other items and shared this screenshot:

When you expand, you get a lot more detail:

Blair wrote:

Another example of an AI Overview Google's experimenting with functionally taking up the whole SERP for a highly transactional "vs" keyword comparing two kids' bikes models. Notice the flyout menus under each of these different points of comparison with long lists of specs. In this case, I'm not sure they add much additional value upon clicking. The fact that it's so spec-heavy makes me think of landing on an over-optimized product page. Of course what these elements do is keep people on the SERP. The sources *are* cited but there's so much accompanying information, I'd imagine not a lot of people are clicking through to the publishers. (Of course Google won't let anyone confirm or deny that assertion because no AIO data is being made available to site owners through GSC)

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at X.