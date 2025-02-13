Google Search Snippet Showing Future Date: Bug Or Feature?

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Crystal Ball

Google Search is showing a snippet that has a date in the future. Normally the snippets have dates from the past; such as this content was found by Google X days or Y hours ago. But this one is now showing "in 7 days" from now.

This was spotted by Glen Allsopp @ViperChill who searched Google for [Wix Q4 2024] and the Wix press room posted the news on Jan 29 2025 but the date of the earnings (at least yesterday when I took the screenshot) is in 7 days from then, on February 19, 2025.

Here is the snippet:

Google Search Snippet Future Date

Now, we've seen bugs where Google showed dates in the future on snippets and we know Google is known to have bugs with snippet dates but this one seems more like a feature than a bug.

Do you think this is a feature or a bug?

Forum discussion at X.

 

