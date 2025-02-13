Google Search is showing a snippet that has a date in the future. Normally the snippets have dates from the past; such as this content was found by Google X days or Y hours ago. But this one is now showing "in 7 days" from now.

This was spotted by Glen Allsopp @ViperChill who searched Google for [Wix Q4 2024] and the Wix press room posted the news on Jan 29 2025 but the date of the earnings (at least yesterday when I took the screenshot) is in 7 days from then, on February 19, 2025.

Here is the snippet:

Now, we've seen bugs where Google showed dates in the future on snippets and we know Google is known to have bugs with snippet dates but this one seems more like a feature than a bug.

Do you think this is a feature or a bug?

