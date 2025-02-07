In December, we reported that Google was experimenting with something they call AI Mode. Well, now, we have more details and even screenshots of AI Mode in Google Search.

9to5Google posted about an internal email they received with these details. 9to5Google today saw an internal email that invites Google employees to dogfood (test) this "AI Mode." Google describes the new experience as "Search intelligently research[ing] for you – organizing information into easy-to-digest breakdowns with links to explore content across the web," they wrote.

AI Mode is aimed at open-ended and exploratory types of questions that are "not well served by" the current Google Search results. This includes queries that ask Search for advice and comparisons, as well as exchanges that allow for follow-up questions, the blog post explains.

Here are some of the example queries for AI Mode in the example:

“How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?” “Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability” “What do I need to get started with aquascaping?” Follow-up: “What are some nearby stores to buy supplies?”

Here is a screenshot of this:

I wonder if any of this is similar to the super detailed comparison mode in AI Overviews and the super detailed AI Overviews we saw earlier?

