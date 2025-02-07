More Details & Screenshots Of Google's AI Mode

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Cute Google Robot Computer Desk

In December, we reported that Google was experimenting with something they call AI Mode. Well, now, we have more details and even screenshots of AI Mode in Google Search.

9to5Google posted about an internal email they received with these details. 9to5Google today saw an internal email that invites Google employees to dogfood (test) this "AI Mode." Google describes the new experience as "Search intelligently research[ing] for you – organizing information into easy-to-digest breakdowns with links to explore content across the web," they wrote.

AI Mode is aimed at open-ended and exploratory types of questions that are "not well served by" the current Google Search results. This includes queries that ask Search for advice and comparisons, as well as exchanges that allow for follow-up questions, the blog post explains.

Here are some of the example queries for AI Mode in the example:

“How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?”

“Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability”

“What do I need to get started with aquascaping?”

Follow-up: “What are some nearby stores to buy supplies?”

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Search Ai Mode Dogfood

I wonder if any of this is similar to the super detailed comparison mode in AI Overviews and the super detailed AI Overviews we saw earlier?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2025

Feb 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Google Ads Quality Update, Google AI Overviews Updates & Other Search Engines

Feb 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says People Know When Author Bios Are For SEO Purposes

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Keyword Planner New Auto-Organize Keywords To Ad Groups

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Reinstatements Now Include Case & 5 Upload Documents

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:25 am
Previous Story: New Google Doc On Using Google Analytics & Search Console Data Together
Next Story: Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.