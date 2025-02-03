Over the weekend Google launched Product Studio AI features to Google Business Profiles products. Now when you add/edit products on your local Google Business Profile, Google will let you "change the background scene of your product with Product Studio, a generative AI tool which helps you create engaging imagery to showcase your products," Kara from Google said.

Kara posted this in the Google Business Help Forums and explained how to access it. You can see it by editing your products for your Google Business Profiles. When you do that, you will see a box at the top of the products screen that says, "Transform your product images with AI. Quickly generate lifestyle scenes. To get started, upload a product image and select a theme."

Here is a screenshot:

Product Studio has been available for Google Ads and Google Merchant Center and now is available in Google Business Profiles.

Here is how to access this in Google Business Profiles:

Go to your Business Profile. Learn how to find your profile.

To generate a scene for your product, click Edit products Get started.

Select the image you want to edit. Wait until the background from your image is removed.

Select a theme for your product. Choose a generated image from the editor.

If you’re satisfied with the image, click Add image to product.

You’ll receive a confirmation to save the image, click OK.

Once you saved the generated image for your product, from the product editor:

Fill out the fields in the form.

To submit your product, click Publish.

Note that only merchants in the US can use scene generation in product editor. When you use Product Studio, you agree to the Terms of Service (TOS).

A lot more detail on product studio for Business Profiles is over here.

Forum discussion at Google Business Help Forums.